DES MOINES, Iowa — More than 12 hours after Iowa voters met in caucus meetings around the state to choose their pick for Democratic presidential nominee, the results had still not been published.

A technical glitch with the app used to relay results from caucus precincts to the Iowa Democratic Party had coding issues, which generated inconsistent results flagged during "quality checks," party leaders said Tuesday. Feb. 4. And rather than wait around for news of a winner Tuesday, several candidates fled the state to rally support in New Hampshire, where they'll compete in a primary next Tuesday.

While voters, politicos, candidates and others waited for results through the night and into Tuesday, responses to the app's failure ranged from satire to security concerns to suggestions about how to turn out the numbers sooner. And several raised questions about whether the outcome illustrated why Iowa should be bumped from its place as first-in-the-nation to cast votes in presidential primaries.

Despite those questions, Iowa's Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst released a statement Tuesday defending the state's caucusing process, which they said is strong because it "encourages a grassroots nominating process that empowers everyday Americans, not Washington insiders or powerful billionaires."

"The process is not suffering because of a short delay in knowing the final results," they said. "Iowans and all Americans should know we have complete confidence that every last vote will be counted and every last voice will be heard."

Before the vote totals come out, here's a look at what others are saying about the Iowa caucuses:

A campaigner for U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said Tuesday that the Warren camp has "raw documentation" from caucus locations, which they will provide to the state Democratic party "to help ensure the integrity of their process."

Yesterday we competed, but today we owe it to everyone who caucused in Iowa, and everyone who supports any of the candidates, to show that their voices and hard work count. Our party and our country need more people engaged in the critical mission of defeating Donald Trump. https://t.co/FBC5TC1DDp — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 4, 2020

Amid Monday night's confusion, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota delivered a triumphant speech in downtown Des Moines despite a lack of official results.

One thing is clear tonight: we are punching above our weight and we are surging! On to New Hampshire! https://t.co/DY8FdtOoBq — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) February 4, 2020

U.S. President Donald Trump on Twitter Tuesday called the Democratic Caucus an "unmitigated disaster." On Monday, Trump's campaign tweeted that he broke the record for an incumbent's caucus turnout."

The Democrat Caucus is an unmitigated disaster. Nothing works, just like they ran the Country. Remember the 5 Billion Dollar Obamacare Website, that should have cost 2% of that. The only person that can claim a very big victory in Iowa last night is “Trump”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2020