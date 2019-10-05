FARGO — A Minnesota corn farmer, a mobile applications developer, a National Guard commander, a cinematographer and the mayor of Duluth are among guests of members of the North Dakota and Minnesota congressional delegations for the State of the Union address.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., announced that he will host Jake Joraanstad, founder of Bushel, a company that develops mobile applications for farmers and ranchers that help them communicate with supply chain contacts, such as grain elevators, to guide their decisions.

Hoeven said Joraanstad highlights North Dakota's growing technology sector. "Bushel represents the intersection of two vital industries in North Dakota, agriculture and technology, and their success shows the value that new entrepreneurs and innovators can add to all of our established industries," he said.

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., said his guest will be Major Gen. Alan Dohrmann, adjutant general of the North Dakota National Guard, who leads almost 4,100 Air and Army National Guard members and serves as director of the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., will be joined by Nick Senne, of Bismarck, co-owner of Reel Love Films and Senne Media. Senne is Cramer's son-in-law.

Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., will host Duluth Mayor Emily Larson as her State of the Union guest. The two have worked together on issues including affordable housing.

"Mayor Larson takes the time to listen to community members and stays focused and motivated to get things done," Smith said. "Her commitment to increasing affordable housing in Duluth inspired me to conduct a statewide listening tour to learn how other local leaders around Minnesota are tackling these same challenges."

Rep. Collin Peterson, D-Minn., who represents Minnesota's Seventh Congressional District and serves as chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, will be joined by Lee Anderson, a farmer from Cannon Falls and president of the Minnesota Corn Growers Association.

"The reason he was invited is we're always hoping the president will talk about agriculture in the State of the Union speech," said Sue Dieter, Peterson's communications director. "Mr. Peterson thought it was important to invite someone who's involved in Minnesota agriculture."

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., who is seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge President Donald Trump, has not announced whether she will host a guest for the State of the Union.