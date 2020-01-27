DES MOINES — With all eyes on Iowa, Minnesota's U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is hoping to leverage her Midwestern appeal and moderate politics to land a major win in the nation's first votes for 2020's Democratic presidential nominee.

The senator announced her presidential candidacy nearly a year ago to the date, touting her political resume, rural America know-how and history of bipartisanship to prove herself as the Democratic nominee that can bring America together in a time of divisive politics. In that year, she's garnered the support of political allies like Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, as well as a New York Times editorial board endorsement.

A year into her campaign, and high stakes to prove in the Monday, Feb. 3 caucuses, Klobuchar still trailed her opponents in fifth place in CBS News/YouGov's Sunday poll of Iowans, just one day before caucus goers would make their final decisions. Her campaign took an early blow last February when the Huffington Post reported former Klobuchar staffers' complaints of alleged mistreatment, and again earlier this month when The Associated Press reported a questionable conviction of a black teen in Minnesota under Klobuchar's watch.

Moments before caucus goers in a Des Moines suburb made their first of two decisions of the night, Klobuchar came into the middle school gymnasium to make her final pitch. Just having hopped off a flight from Washington, D.C., where she sat for the final day of the U.S. Senate's impeachment of President Donald Trump, Klobuchar said she "understood" the swing district and "how important it's going to be for us to win big."

"I want us to win big in the general election," she said. "Let's do it."

Asked what success would look like in Iowa, Klobuchar said, "a win is doing well and picking up support." She planned to travel to New Hampshire early Tuesday morning ahead of next week's primary election there.

On Sunday, Flanagan took the stage in Mason City, Iowa, to tell voters why she believed "our Amy" was the best candidate.

"At this time when we find ourselves in a country divided, politics feels broken," Flanagan said. "I think that Sen. Klobuchar is one of the people who can help heal that divide, bring people together across lines of difference and help us move forward, help us to heal and help us to ensure that people feel safe and welcome, included and valued and that you feel hopeful once again."

With an American flag behind her and star-shaped balloons scattered throughout the banquet hall, Klobuchar then took to the stage.

Where an observer of a President Donald Trump or U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders rally would likely see crowded stadiums, chants and sign waving, Klobuchar's final speech was starkly different: For 40 minutes, she plead her case to a moderate crowd in a banquet hall, speaking instead of shouting, moving onlookers to quiet tears rather than loud cheers.

Comparing her humble Minnesota roots to Trump's Manhattan childhood, she said “the contrast between me and him couldn’t be greater."

"I stand before you as the granddaughter of an iron ore miner, daughter of a teacher and newspaperman, the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate from Minnesota and as a candidate for president," she said. Where Trump's father loaned him millions, Klobuchar said her grandfather saved his money in a coffee can.

Also making an appearance on Sunday was Walz, who, as a former U.S. Representative, worked alongside Klobuchar in Washington before running for governor. He said that when tragedy struck Minnesota in December, when three National Guardsmen died in a helicopter accident, Klobuchar showed her true character.

At a Sunday memorial in rural Minnesota, Walz said Klobuchar — "one of the busiest people in America" — made an appearance to console the family, "then quietly leaves and goes back to work."

"The press was not invited. No one said anything (to the public)," Walz said. "But everyone in that room knew what dignity, what leadership, what compassion and what the next president needs to look like and it looks like Amy Klobuchar."

Ann Kuhlman, 76, of Mason City, attended Sunday’s event but said she knew Klobuchar had her vote long before. She said he finds her sincere and sensible, not just because of her Midwestern values, but because of the “life that she lived. Good times and tough times.”