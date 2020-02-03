DES MOINES — As Americans watched with bated breath for the results of Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucus late Monday night, Minnesota's U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar began celebrating preemptively in downtown Des Moines.

Hours after Iowans cast their votes, Klobuchar took the stage after 10 p.m. to say that even before official numbers were released, she had proven that her campaign was "punching above its weight."

Harkening back to her candidacy announcement made mid-blizzard last February, she said some didn't even expect her to make it through that speech as the snow piled on top of her head. Now, a year later, she's pulling through and moving on to New Hampshire's primary.

From the start, Klobuchar has touted her political resume, rural America know-how and history of bipartisanship to prove herself as the Democratic nominee who can win not just Midwestern states like Iowa, but all of the country. In these times of divisive politics, she said she can unite voters, unlike her potential Republican counterpart.

"Our party can't win big by out-dividing the divider-in-chief," she told supporters at her Des Moines after-party. "Donald Trump's worst nightmare is the people in the middle — the people tired of the name-calling and mud-slinging — will have a candidate to vote for in November."

In her yearlong campaign, Klobuchar has garnered the support of political allies like Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, as well as a New York Times editorial board endorsement.

On Sunday, Klobuchar still trailed her opponents in fifth place in CBS News/YouGov's Sunday poll of Iowans, just one day before caucus goers would make their final decisions. Her campaign took an early blow last February when the Huffington Post reported former Klobuchar staffers' complaints of alleged mistreatment, and again earlier this month when The Associated Press reported a questionable conviction of a black teen in Minnesota under Klobuchar's watch.

Moments before caucus goers in a Des Moines suburb made their first of two decisions of the night, Klobuchar came into the middle school gymnasium to make her final pitch, saying she "understood" the swing district and "how important it's going to be for us to win big."

"I want us to win big in the general election," she said. "Let's do it."

Asked what success would look like in Iowa, Klobuchar said, "a win is doing well and picking up support." She planned to travel to New Hampshire early Tuesday morning ahead of next week's primary election there.

On Sunday, Klobuchar took the stage in Mason City, Iowa, to give her final speech before heading back to Washington, D.C., to sit in on the final day of the U.S. Senate's impeachment proceedings.

Where an observer of a President Donald Trump or U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders rally would likely see crowded stadiums, chants and sign waving, Klobuchar's final speech was starkly different: For 40 minutes, she plead her case to a moderate crowd in a banquet hall, speaking instead of shouting, moving onlookers to quiet tears rather than loud cheers.

Comparing her humble Minnesota roots to Trump's Manhattan childhood, she said “the contrast between me and him couldn’t be greater."

"I stand before you as the granddaughter of an iron ore miner, daughter of a teacher and newspaperman, the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate from Minnesota and as a candidate for president," she said. Where Trump's father loaned him millions, Klobuchar said her grandfather saved his money in a coffee can.

Also making an appearance on Sunday was Walz, who, as a former U.S. Representative, worked alongside Klobuchar in Washington before running for governor. He said that when tragedy struck Minnesota in December, when three National Guardsmen died in a helicopter accident, Klobuchar showed her true character.

At a Sunday memorial in rural Minnesota, Walz said Klobuchar — "one of the busiest people in America" — made an appearance to console the family, "then quietly leaves and goes back to work."

"The press was not invited. No one said anything (to the public)," Walz said. "But everyone in that room knew what dignity, what leadership, what compassion and what the next president needs to look like and it looks like Amy Klobuchar."

Forum News Service reporter Dana Ferguson contributed to this report.