DULUTH — The high-profile, six-day snow plow operators’ strike in January wasn’t the end of labor negotiations in 2020 for St. Louis County.

Roughly 600 of close to 1,900 county workers remain without a new deal, and are working under terms of their old contracts until new agreements can be reached.

The county agreed to share limited details of negotiations, calling it “pretty typical” to see the process stretch into the new year. The county added that it would likely be late spring or into summer before all contracts are completed.

Some of the remaining units intentionally wait until others have settled before they even begin, the county said.

All told, seven of 11 bargaining units have not yet reached contract agreements for 2020-22. One of the outstanding units reached a tentative agreement last week that still needs to be ratified by union membership and the County Board, the county said, declining to identify the union.

Beyond that, “Of the remaining units, the county has met with two of them, which bargain together, and we anticipate meeting with the others to begin bargaining soon,” Human Resources Director Jim Gottschald said.

None of the remaining units are able to strike, the county said. Based on law found in the Public Employees Labor Relations Act, the units are only able to go to third-party interest arbitration. The county said it does not currently have reason to believe negotiations would go to that.

In January, Teamsters Local 320 and its nearly 170 members went on strike outside Public Works facilities in the county. The snow plow operators strike earned national attention, and forced supervisors and other qualified operators working within the county to plow during a week of persistent snowfall.

Before that, the county reached a December agreement with its two largest unions. Those two units, both represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 5, represent more than 1,100 county positions. The negotiations in that case were smoother than normal, reaching a settlement before the end of the previous contract.

That agreement, which still has to be ratified by the County Board, calls for pay hikes of 2% in 2020, 2.25% in 2021 and 2.25% in 2022.

It also revised the way health insurance premiums will be paid, the first change in that area in nearly 30 years. Under the health insurance agreement, employees with single coverage will pay 9% of the total premium, while those with family coverage will pay 18%. The AFSMCE units agreed to receive an additional $0.40 or $0.55 per hour pay increase in exchange for concessions that employees made to have a higher cost share on their monthly health insurance premiums, the county said.

The costs are expected to offset each other.

The goal for all agreements is a three-year contract. As recently as 2012-13, the county was using two-year contracts.

“Given the time it takes to negotiate with 11 units, it supports the shared interest between parties in having three-year contract agreements,” Gottschald said.

The three units that have settled so far have all agreed to 2% salary range increases for 2020, making for a $1.8 million current levy impact that will increase as other units settle, the county said.

Employees of unions that settle into the new year will get back pay once agreements are ratified, the county said.

County bargaining units breakdown

Teamsters and AFSMCE represent the roughly 1,300 St. Louis County employees whose bargaining units have reached new contract agreements. Teamsters represent highway maintenance division employees. AFSMCE represents merit system basic unit employees, civil service basic unit employees, County Attorney’s unit employees, investigator unit employees, and jail/911 unit employees.

Below are other union organizations that represent different sections of St. Louis County’s hourly, or classified, employees:

Law Enforcement Labor Services represents county sheriff’s deputies

St. Louis County Employee Association represents civil service supervisory employees

Arrowhead Public Service Union represents merit system supervisory employees

Minnesota Public Employee Association represents Sheriff’s Office supervisory employees

Confidential Public Employees Association represents confidential employees

Not unionized: