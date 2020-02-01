ST. PAUL -- Marvlyne “Unique” Tripp knows Minnesota’s welfare-to-work program can be a lifeline — it helped her during a rough patch to go back to school and better her career prospects.

“It was something I had to lean on. It was a point in time I was between a rock and a hard place,” said Tripp, a St. Paul resident.

For the first time in 34 years, the maximum monthly grant in the Minnesota Family Investment Program, or MFIP, the state’s version of welfare, increases by $100. A family of three will see their monthly cash assistance increase from $532 to $632 a month.

However, that same family will see a $45 decrease in food stamps because of federal rules that reduce the benefit when welfare payments go up. Federal funds pay for almost all food aid while welfare programs are a mix of state and federal dollars.

Nevertheless, advocates for low-income families are cheering the first welfare increase in 34 years. At an annual $30 million cost to taxpayers, the cash assistance hike was included in the two-year budget that state lawmakers passed last spring.

“The families we serve are resilient and want to contribute to their communities despite the hardships they have faced,” said Jodi Harpstead, commissioner of the state Department of Human Services, which oversees the program. “By giving families the boost they need to get back on their feet, we create better health and fuller lives that benefit our entire state.”

In 1986, a dollar had nearly 2½ times the purchasing power it has today. Advocates for the poor have lobbied the Legislature for years to increase payments in the state welfare system.

Minnesota ranks 31st in the nation in the generosity of its welfare and food assistance programs, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a think tank that studies how federal policies affect the poor. The December study noted that roughly one-third of states recently have increased welfare benefits.

Each month, about 29,000 Minnesota families receive welfare funds. Nearly 72 percent of recipients are children whose parents work low-wage jobs that are often temporary or seasonal, according to the state.

Most families eligible for welfare also receive childcare assistance and qualify for Medicaid or MinnesotaCare, state officials said. About half go off welfare within one year.

Tripp is one of those to leave the program. She has a job with the Network for the Development of Children of African Descent as a tutor and community engagement coordinator.

Tripp credits the help she had from Hired, an employment agency with offices on St. Paul’s East Side, with helping with her transition. She says more welfare recipients need the encouragement and support she received.

“It helped me feel more confident,” she said. “It changed my lens and I felt empowered.”

Harpstead visited Hired on Friday to mark the welfare payment increase. Julie Brekke, Hired executive director, said her program helps families navigate programs and services to get back on their feet.

“Every family we work with has a different story,” Brekke said. “There’s a lot to juggle, particularly for single-parent families, as they prepare for their next job and a career.”