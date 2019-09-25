MOORHEAD, Minn. — Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., said a proposed Moorhead underpass was the victim of “political partisanship and patronage” when the Trump administration funneled money to communities that are politically strategic for Republicans.

Smith made the accusation in an opinion piece published on CNN.com Thursday, Jan. 30, under the headline, “The Ukraine scandal comes to Minnesota.”

To illustrate how some communities are unfairly losing out, Smith cited the proposed 11th Street North underpass in Moorhead, saying public safety concerns were ignored when the project was passed over for funding.

“With around 80 trains passing through every day, cars, and pedestrians struggle to share the space; the crossing causes traffic gridlocks, delays ambulances and fire trucks, hinders the economic viability of the downtown area, and threatens the safety of everyone who uses it,” Smith wrote.

The city of Moorhead applied with the Trump administration for a grant for the project, which is attracting state and local funding.

Political favoritism seems to explain where the money for projects funding by the Trump administration’s BUILD program — Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development — is awarded, Smith wrote.

Elaine Chao, the Trump administration’s transportation secretary and the wife of Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the Senate majority leader, met with officials from Kentucky “vastly more often than those from any other state” in her first 14 months in the role, Smith wrote, citing Politico.

Also, the Minnesota senator wrote, citing reporting from American Public Media, Chao "traveled to a vulnerable incumbent's state at least three times" in the run-up to the 2018 election to publicize BUILD funding; each of the incumbents was a Republican, Smith wrote.

The pattern continued last year, when communities represented by Republicans in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine and North Carolina together received $239 million in BUILD funding, more than a quarter of the program's total, she wrote.

“Minnesotans know it’s wrong for a President of any party to put his own personal interests ahead of the public good,” Smith wrote. “And now my constituents have reason to be concerned that the Trump administration’s desire to return to the ‘spoils system’ may be directly and unfairly affecting their economic security.”

A similar "spoils system" is at work in the distribution of farm aid, Smith wrote, citing “irregularities” documented in a report by Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., the senior Democrat on the Senate Agriculture Committee.

The White House press office did not immediately respond Thursday for comment.