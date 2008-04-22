BEMIDJI -- Beltrami County is gearing up for the 2020 legislative session with a set of priorities officials plan to support in St. Paul.

The county's administrative staff and board of commissioners unveiled its priorities at its second meeting in January in a presentation to the area's legislative delegation. Joining county officials were District 2 and 5 Sens. Paul Utke, R-Park Rapids and Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, as well as District 2A and 5A Reps. Matt Grossell, R-Clearbrook and John Persell, DFL-Bemidji.

On the subject of taxes, County Administrator Kay Mack said Beltrami officials are concerned over a decision by the state's Tax Court. According to county documents, the Tax Court determined that the Minnesota Department of Revenue over assessed Enbridge Utility Co. by more than $2 billion from tax years 2013-2015.

Because the refunds would be overwhelming to local government units, Beltrami County is supporting the state to hold counties and townships harmless from potential impacts.

Another tax related item the county is supporting is a funding adjustment to the Payment In Lieu of Taxes, or PILT, program. The program compensates counties for the loss of its tax base from state land ownership.

Heading into 2020, the county supports legislation to add an inflator in the PILT formula for land owned by the state Department of Natural Resources and county owned land. The county has long supported the PILT program as nearly 75% of land in Beltrami is non-taxable.

Another matter of concern for the county at the state level is protection from Department of Human Services errors. As part of its legislative agenda, the county is opposing any potential requirements for counties to pay for errors made by the state Department of Human Services.

In December, Beltrami County joined in solidarity with other counties in announcing its intention to not pay a bill sent by the agency. The bill was based on errors the department made in its formula from January 2014 to May 2019, where it made over-payments using federal funds. Federal law requires the department to reimburse the federal government for their share of those payments.

In the letter, Beltrami County was billed $86,866.02.

Beltrami County is also supporting a state focus on creating and licensing mental health facilities that address gaps in the behavioral health continuum of care throughout the state.

On transportation, county officials are backing a strong focus in the 2020 bonding bill for local bridge and road programs. The county is also supporting transportation funding that includes new revenue for roads and bridges.

"Beltrami County has been blessed in that we passed a one-half of one percent sales tax for our roads. That's been significant," Mack said. "It's never going to be enough, though, it's going to be extremely hard to get caught up and stay up. This is an issue all over the state."

The Minnesota Legislature will convene Feb. 11.