First elected in 1996, Nornes said in a release that he has “put students first” during numerous stints chairing House higher education committees.

Nornes said it is time to focus on spending more time with his own family — particularly his wife of 58 years, Joyce, and their three adult children with families of their own, including 10 grandchildren.

“It has been a difficult decision but, the more we talked about it, we agreed it is the right time to step aside,” Nornes said. “Our family is scattered all over the country, so Joyce and I are ready to gas up the RV and hit the road on our own schedule."

Nornes spent three decades in the radio business before being elected to the House. His first foray into the public arena was a 12-year tenure with the Fergus Falls Board of Education. He also became a local community presence serving numerous civic organizations, the release said.

“I am forever grateful for the opportunity to represent the people of our region at the Capitol and cherish the relationships I have developed through my legislative work,” he said. “It’s a humbling experience to serve in the House of Representatives and I cannot thank my constituents enough for the endless support they’ve shown me over the years.”