ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz will be among a group of surrogates making a closing argument for Democratic presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar in Iowa over the weekend.

The Democratic governor on Tuesday, Jan. 28, told reporters he's not yet received his assignment about where he'll be campaigning for Minnesota's senior senator but is prepared to talk about her track record on education and veterans affairs policy. Walz will be among dozens of supporters making the case for Klobuchar with Iowans ahead of the Feb. 3 Iowa Caucuses.

"I'm going to go down there and tell them that this is what good leadership looks like," Walz told reporters Tuesday, Jan. 28. "And if you're tired of the drama, you're tired of all the things that are happening, that this is a great choice."

President Trump's reelection campaign has said it plans to send surrogates around the state to make a push for the president. Trump's campaign leaders, sons, regional elected officials backing the president and several cabinet members are set to stump for Trump on caucus day. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is among those set to campaign for Trump in Iowa.