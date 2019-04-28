ST PAUL — Two previously suspected cases of a highly contagious respiratory illness have been confirmed negative by the Minnesota Department of Health.

At a Friday, Jan. 24, news conference, officials said two Minnesotans were tested for coronavirus, or 2019-nCoV, a flu-like virus first detected at the end of December in central China. On Monday, the DOH announced via press release that lab tests conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention returned negative for both patients.

Overseas, the virus has infected hundreds and killed dozens in China and has spread to Taiwan, Thailand, Japan and South Korea. But officials said Friday that the virus poses "low immediate risk for the general public" in Minnesota.

The symptoms of coronaviruses closely mirror those of a cold or flu: runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat fever and a general feeling of being unwell. No Minnesotans have been diagnosed with it as of Monday.