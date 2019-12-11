MINNEAPOLIS — Pointing to President Donald Trump's narrow loss in Minnesota in 2016, former New York City mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg said his campaign "can't take states like Minnesota for granted" in 2020.

Bloomberg appeared at the opening of his campaign's downtown Minneapolis office on Thursday, Jan. 23 — the first of eight Minnesota-based offices to come, he said.

"We're not waiting to organize and invest in Minnesota," he said. "We're doing it right now."

He pointed to Pennsylvania, which elected Trump by less than 1% of the vote in 2016 — the first time the Keystone State voted for a Republican president since George Bush in 1988 — saying, "We need to nominate somebody who can win those votes back and more."

Bloomberg's Thursday appearance in Minneapolis comes two weeks after he visited a family farm in Wells, Minn., where he said he wants to "better understand rural America."

Minnesota state director for Bloomberg's campaign Michael Schultz said that "it's not just about winning back the presidency," but also voting in Democratic candidates down the ballot — U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig — and winning back the majority in the state Senate.

Bloomberg said his top priorities should he win a seat in the highest office of the nation are making health care affordable, equity in public education, closing the wealth gap through "fair taxes" and employment opportunities and providing "opportunity for all, not a select few."

Ahead of his Minneapolis stop, Bloomberg joined six of his Democratic opponents who have promised to prevent Chilean mining company Antofagasta from pursuing its proposed Twin Metals sulfide-ore copper mine near Minnesota’s Boundary Waters.

According to a Thursday news release from the Boundary Waters Action Fund, Bloomberg said if elected he will “instruct federal agencies to reverse the Trump administration’s assaults on the environment, including rollbacks of regulations and other decisions that keep our air clean and water safe, including the Trump administration’s decision to reopen cancelled mining leases.”

The Obama Administration halted the project after the U.S. Forest Service called the area an “irreplaceable resource.” The Trump administration has since reversed the Obama order, greenlighting the project.

Presidential candidates U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., and Minnesota's own U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar have also made recent stops in the Twin Cities. Trump at his October rally in Minneapolis pledged to snap Minnesota's longest-in-the-nation streak of voting blue.

Early voting opened in Minnesota on Friday, Jan. 17. Minnesotans can also cast their ballots for their Democratic picks on Super Tuesday: March 3.