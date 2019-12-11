The representative of Ward 2 said, "It is with sadness that I am announcing my resignation effective immediately from the Bemidji City Council," in an email to the Pioneer.

"Due to health reasons involving stress and a family history of heart disease, including my father having three heart attacks before age 65, I feel it would be prudent for me to end my tenure," Beard said. "I have enjoyed serving Ward 2 citizens with zeal and passion and appreciate the encouragement and support I have received from the community."

Beard was elected to the seat in 2018, defeating Jaime Thibodeaux 397-356. Ward 2 makes up much of the northwest section of the city, including the Bemidji Regional Airport.

According to Bemidji City Clerk Michelle Miller, in the event that there are 365 days remaining in a term after the council has declared a vacancy, which will be done Feb. 3, a special election will be called to be held no sooner than 85 days and no later than 145 days.

City council members serve four year terms.