PIERRE, S.D. — A bill that would prohibit school districts from using team names, mascots, or nicknames that are determined to be racially derogatory or discriminatory, specifically those that depict Native Americans or their culture, was killed in a committee hearing Friday, Feb. 7.

The House Education Committee voted 9-4 to defer the bill until the 41st day of the legislative session, which ultimately kills the bill.

Rep. Shawn Bordeaux, a Democrat from Mission, is the bill’s prime sponsor.

Bordeaux said that studies have shown how mascots depicting Native Americans or their culture can have harmful psychological impacts on Native Americans.

“When folks say they’re trying to honor Native Americans with all these goofy red and green feathers, it really strikes the Native American community,” Bordeaux said. “I know it’s been a difficult subject matter at times. ... The images of Native American mascots, even the ones deemed neutral or positive, have harmful side effects.”

In his remarks, Bordeaux talked about how, at one time, "the Rosebud Reservation had the highest suicide rate in the world for young men ages 15 to 21.".

“This is a real problem having these racially derogatory names being utilized," he said. "My idea here is hopefully going to elicit conversation. Hopefully, this will help alleviate some issues between the Native and non-Native community.”

The South Dakota High School Activities Association approved a resolution in 2016 that “encourages its membership to consider not using any stereotypical Indian imagery and Indian mascots that cause harm.” But it left mascot and nickname decisions up to local officials. The Minnesota State High School League similarly discouraged use of Native American mascots and logos in 1988.

Associated School Boards of South Dakota Executive Director Wade Pogany testified as an opponent to the bill.

“What’s difficult about this bill is the local control argument. These are issues that are very near and dear to local folks. With rivalries, the mascots come up no matter what,” Pogany said.

Pogany said the decision on whether a mascot is derogatory should be left to the local school boards and administrators.

Bordeaux said he’d bring up the bill again during next year’s session.