BEMIDJI -- U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis is holding a town hall event in Bemidji on Thursday, Jan. 23, regarding the recent county refugee decision.

On Jan. 7, the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners voted to opt out of the United States Refugee Resettlement Program. In a press release that week, Lewis said he supported the decision.

"On Tuesday night, the people of Beltrami County exercised their right to self-governance and much to the ire of out-of-step metropolitan liberals, voted to opt-out of any new refugee resettlement," Lewis said in the release. "The opportunity President (Donald) Trump has afforded localities like Beltrami and St. Louis Counties to make their own decisions in these matters is more than welcome." St. Louis County tabled their decision on refugee resettlement until later in the spring. A federal judge in Maryland later issued an injunction in regard to the program.

Lewis' town hall on Thursday is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and will take place at the Hampton Inn & Suites, located at 1019 Paul Bunyan Drive NW. The event will include time for a Q and A session.

A career radio host turned politician, Lewis is seeking a second term in Washington with his bid for Senate. In 2016, he won Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District seat. He then lost the seat to Rep. Angie Craig in 2018.

In 2020, Lewis is running to unseat Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Sen. Tina Smith.

Smith was appointed by former Gov. Mark Dayton, and then won the 2018 election to hold the seat. For the GOP nomination, Lewis is competing with composer and assistant North Central University Professor Rob Barrett Jr.