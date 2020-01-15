DULUTH -- The strike by St. Louis County snow plow drivers is over.

Teamsters Local 320 late Monday afternoon, Jan. 20, ratified an agreement their negotiating team had reached with the county after 15 1/2 hours of mediation that began Sunday.

"The agreement that was ratified tonight is groundbreaking for St. Louis County employees," said Brian Aldes, the local's secretary and principal officer, in a news release. "The vacation accrual has been standardized for all bargaining unit employees, and sick leave accruals have been increased."

According to the Teamsters' news release, the agreement provides:

A 2% wage increase plus a 55-cent general wage increase in 2020.

A 2.25% general wage increase in 2021.

A 2.25% general wage increase in 2022.

The county agreed to allow members to joining the Teamsters Joint Council 32 Health and Welfare Plan including dental and vision coverage for bargaining unit employees. Employees with family coverage will save as much as $500 per month.

Step increases were compressed to provide greater value to each upward step and a shorter time period for employees to reach the top of the range.

The county agreed to an employer-financed health savings account and two more personal days for employees in the bargaining unit.

According to a St. Louis County news release, the agreement means that over the three years of the contract, most employees will receive wage increases of 10.5% to 12.5% as well as any scheduled paid step increases, which average 3.8%

The deal doesn't include any change to the sick leave accrual cap, according to the county's news release. Union leaders had wanted members to be able to retire with up to 1,500 hours of accrued sick leave.

The 168 employees who staged the six-day strike are expected to return to work Tuesday, according to the county.

"We are thankful to have reached this agreement and to welcome our employees back to work," Kevin Gray, county administrator, said in the news release. "Both sides worked very hard to get to this point."

Erik Skoog, chief negotiator for the bargaining unit, said in the news release he was proud that none of the union members had crossed the picket line.

"The team deserves all the credit for negotiating an excellent round of contract negotiations," Skoog said.

Upon completion of a legal review by both parties, the County Board is expected to ratify the contract by the end of February, according to the county's news release. It will be retroactive to Jan. 1.

The short strike, which took place as a snowstorm went through the area, drew the interest of political figures.

Presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden reached out to the drivers in a tweet Sunday morning: "Every worker in this country deserves the dignity that comes with fair wages and benefits."

Biden joined several presidential candidates, including Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Bernie Sanders, to proclaim their solidarity with the strikers. U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Hermantown, visited the picket line Friday.



