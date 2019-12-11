Teamsters 320 chief negotiator Erik Skoog announced an agreement on his personal Facebook page.

"After 15 hours of mediation, we reached an agreement that both parties can be proud of! Congrats Teamsters," he wrote.

There will be a 4 p.m. ratification meeting Monday, he said. St. Louis County issued a statement early Monday, saying, "It is our understanding that the union has scheduled a meeting for 4 p.m. today. Out of respect for the mediation process, we will have no comment until after that time.”

Union leaders had wanted members to be able to retire with up to 1,500 hours of accrued sick leave, a figure that two other county bargaining units have negotiated. But the county maintained those units made concessions for a higher cap, and that it would be an unreasonable financial burden to raise the limit across the board.

Presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden reached out to the drivers in a tweet Sunday morning: "Every worker in this country deserves the dignity that comes with fair wages and benefits."

Biden joins several presidential candidates, including Amy Klobuchar and Bernie Sanders, to proclaim their solidarity with the strikers. U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Hermantown, visited the picket line Friday.

Details of the agreement are not yet known at this time.