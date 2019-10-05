The first-term Republican representative of Minnesota’s 8th District is set to appear 6 p.m. at the Brainerd Exchange in the Northern Pacific Center. The Brainerd visit is the last of four stops for the day for the congressman, who is expected to make stops at 9 a.m. at the Range Recreation Civic Center in Eveleth, noon at the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters in Hermantown and 3 p.m. at Premier Marine in Wyoming. At each stop on his “Way of Life” tour, Stauber will be joined by constituents, supporters and local officials.

“With historically low unemployment and an economy that is moving again, I want to continue fighting for our way of life built on the opportunity, freedom, and values we hold dear,” Stauber stated in a news release. “I look forward to helping unleash the economic engine in our part of Minnesota, fighting to ensure health care is affordable and accessible, and keeping America’s economy moving with pro-growth policies that provide working families greater opportunity and prosperity.”

Stauber defeated Democratic candidate Joe Radinovich in 2018 to claim the seat once filled by U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan, a Democrat who retired after three terms. If he wins reelection, Stauber would be the first Republican member of Congress to do so in the 8th District since William Pittenger in 1944, according to the release.

So far, DFLer and diabetes advocate Quinn Nystrom of Baxter and Bemidji native Soren Sorensen have lined up to challenge the incumbent.