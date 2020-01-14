ST PAUL — Minnesota's Teacher of the Year kneeled in silent protest during the national anthem at Monday night's college football championship game. President Donald Trump was standing down the field from her.

Kelly Holstine stood alongside fellow teachers of the year, as well as Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, on the Mercedes-Benz Superdome field before Monday, Jan. 13's Football Bowl Subdivision Championship Game in New Orleans.

Later that evening, she tweeted that she decided to kneel as the national anthem opened the game because she was "given platform to stand up for marginalized and oppressed people."

Honored as State Teachers of the Year at NCAA Champ FB Game. Given platform to stand up for marginalized and oppressed people. Like many before, I respectfully kneeled during Nat’l Anthem because, “No one is free until we are all free” (MLK). #imwithkap #blacklivesmatter #LGBTQ pic.twitter.com/DimP3pBtBn — Kelly D. Holstine (she/her) (@kellydholstine) January 14, 2020

"Like many before, I respectfully kneeled during Nat’l Anthem because, 'No one is free until we are all free,'" she tweeted, quoting Martin Luther King Jr.

She added hashtags #blacklivesmatter, #LGBTQ and #imwithkap, referring to former-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who famously kneeled during the national anthem in 2016.

The NFL in 2018 instituted a policy requiring players to stand for the national anthem. Following the NFL's announcement, Trump praised the policy in a Fox & Friends interview, and criticized players who choose to kneel.

"You have to stand proudly for the national anthem, or you shouldn’t be playing. You shouldn’t be there," Trump said. "Maybe you shouldn’t be in the country."

Holstine is the Director of Educational Equity for LGBTQ+ activist organization OutFront Minnesota.