Postal services for the west-central Minnesota community had been temporarily relocated to Murdock since Dec. 26 due to a facility safety concern. According to a news release from the U.S. Postal Service, repairs have been made and the facility has been cleared for reoccupancy.

The Kerkhoven Post Office is located in a leased facility at 903 Atlantic Ave.

Tom Schutt of Willmar is the owner of the building. He said last month that there was a structural issue with exterior brickwork. He said at that time he had a contractor ready, but the Postal Service decided to move before he could have the work completed.