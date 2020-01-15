KERKHOVEN, Minn. — The Kerkhoven Post Office is reopening with full-operation status on Thursday, Jan. 16.
Postal services for the west-central Minnesota community had been temporarily relocated to Murdock since Dec. 26 due to a facility safety concern. According to a news release from the U.S. Postal Service, repairs have been made and the facility has been cleared for reoccupancy.
The Kerkhoven Post Office is located in a leased facility at 903 Atlantic Ave.
Tom Schutt of Willmar is the owner of the building. He said last month that there was a structural issue with exterior brickwork. He said at that time he had a contractor ready, but the Postal Service decided to move before he could have the work completed.