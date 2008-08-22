Walz held the final of his four bonding package news conferences Wednesday, Jan. 15, in the state Department of Public Safety's Homeland Security and Emergency Management office in St. Paul, where he unveiled his $857 million public safety bonding proposal. Wednesday's proposal includes funding for state emergency planning, local police and fire departments, military facilities, roads and bridges infrastructure and safety improvements to correctional facilities and state buildings.

Walz said at Wednesday's news conference that protecting Minnesotans' safety is his "top priority" as governor, and the state has "the best" emergency management team and first responders.

"Our personnel in Minnesota are the most professional and the best at responding to emergencies of any place in the country," Walz said. "The facilities that they use, not so much."

He continued, "With a little help from the state, we get better prepared to respond to public safety threats and prevent them in the first place."

Walz also at Wednesday's news conference proposed $675 million be financed in the 2020 bonding package to improve Minnesotans' quality of life, going toward local community projects like town hall and public library renovations, recreational trail development and public transit projects.

All of Walz's proposed bonding components -- affordable housing, water infrastrucutre, higher education, public safety and quality of life -- add up to $2.028 billion in general obligation bonds, plus $571 million in additional financing (including general fund cash), equaling a nearly $2.6 billion plan.

