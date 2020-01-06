ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz authorized on Wednesday, Jan. 8 the release of disaster assistance funds for the Grand Portage Reservation and several counties that were ravaged by storms in late 2019.

Through a disaster assistance contingency account, Minnesota will cover up to 75% of eligible repair costs with county and tribal governments making up the remainder.

"It’s our responsibility to help our local governments and tribal nations recover from the unprecedented weather events that occurred this fall,” Walz said in a statement. “The damage caused by these heavy rains, flooding, and hurricane force winds presents significant challenges to these communities."

According to Walz's office, a mid-October thunderstorm brought heavy rain and "hurricane force winds" to parts of the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa's tribal lands. State and county safety agencies estimated that the storm and resulting flood caused approximately $253,535 in eligible damages to roadways and structures.

Carlton, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Marshall, and Roseau counties were similarly deluged with rain from mid-September to mid-October, resulting in widespread flooding. Approximately $1.3 million in damages to the five counties are eligible for state disaster relief funds, according to state and county government estimates.

All five counties and the Grand Portage Reservation previously declared local emergencies because of the storms.