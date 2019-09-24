ST. PAUL — Ramsey County Commissioner Toni Carter will chair the seven-member county board for the next two years, again making history for her roles in county government.

Carter, who in 2005 became the first African-American in state history to be elected county commissioner, is now the first black person to serve as a county board chair in Minnesota. Her election also creates the unique situation where one family holds key leadership posts in Ramsey County and St. Paul.

Board members unanimously elected Carter to the seat during the first board meeting of the year on Tuesday, Jan. 7. She succeeds Ramsey County Commissioner Jim McDonough in the role.

The board meeting was attended by her son, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, and her husband, former St. Paul police officer Melvin Carter, Jr., among other family members.

The decision to elect Toni Carter as board chair for the first time in her 15 years in county office underscores efforts to bridge gaps with the city of St. Paul, with which the county shares a government building, public health offices, workforce centers and other services.

Despite the overlap in government functions, county officials have not always gotten along with their city counterparts, leading to public disagreements over everything from materials procurement and vacant housing to the Depression-era wall art in the city council hearing room chambers. In 2011, the St. Paul City Council fought hard against the efforts of several county leaders to situate a new Minnesota Vikings stadium in Arden Hills. The project eventually landed in Minneapolis, giving rise to U.S. Bank Stadium at the site of the old Metrodome.

On Tuesday, the St. Paul mayor joyfully shared news of his mother’s new role on social media: “Congratulations, Commissioner @wtonicarter! Thank you for the service, leadership and commitment you’ve exemplified everyday of your (and my) life! I look forward to our continued work together in this new chapter!”

Toni Carter, a former chair of the St. Paul School Board, was elected county commissioner for District 4 in St. Paul in 2005, 2010, 2014 and 2018. She serves as the chief local elected official on the county’s Workforce Innovation Board and is active in the Association of Minnesota Counties and the National Association of Counties.