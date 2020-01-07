BEMIDJI -- The 2020 edition of Bemidji's annual street renewal program took a step forward Monday with action from the City Council.
The feasibility report on the project, with work scheduled on eight streets, was approved by the council, as was a public hearing set for 6 p.m. on Feb. 3 for impacted neighborhoods. According to documents, the project will reconstruct 1.4 miles of the city's roads.
Streets included in this year's program include:
- Riverside Drive Northeast, from Lake Avenue to Country Lane.
- Country Lane Northeast, from Riverside Drive to Greenbriar Lane.
- Greenbriar Lane Northeast, from Lake Avenue to Country Lane.
- Ivy Lane Northeast, from Riverside Drive to Greenbriar Lane.
- Gould Avenue Southeast, from Second Street to Fourth Street.
- Wilson Avenue Southeast, from Third Street to Fourth Street.
- 27th Street Northwest, from Park Avenue to Irvine Avenue.
- 29th Street Northwest, from Park Avenue to Irvine Avenue.
On Riverside Drive, Country Lane, Greenbriar Lane and Ivy Lane, the project will repave the roads with a new surface, but not include curb and gutter additions.
Gould Avenue, Wilson Avenue and 27th Street are gravel streets, which will be paved with a new bituminous surface. The work on these roads will include curb, gutter and storm sewer improvements.
Also switching from gravel to a bituminous surface is 29th Street. However, curb and gutter work isn't included.
The total estimated cost for the 2020 street renewal is $861,486.