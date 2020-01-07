BEMIDJI -- The 2020 edition of Bemidji's annual street renewal program took a step forward Monday with action from the City Council.

The feasibility report on the project, with work scheduled on eight streets, was approved by the council, as was a public hearing set for 6 p.m. on Feb. 3 for impacted neighborhoods. According to documents, the project will reconstruct 1.4 miles of the city's roads.

Streets included in this year's program include:

  • Riverside Drive Northeast, from Lake Avenue to Country Lane.
  • Country Lane Northeast, from Riverside Drive to Greenbriar Lane.
  • Greenbriar Lane Northeast, from Lake Avenue to Country Lane.
  • Ivy Lane Northeast, from Riverside Drive to Greenbriar Lane.
  • Gould Avenue Southeast, from Second Street to Fourth Street.
  • Wilson Avenue Southeast, from Third Street to Fourth Street.
  • 27th Street Northwest, from Park Avenue to Irvine Avenue.
  • 29th Street Northwest, from Park Avenue to Irvine Avenue.

On Riverside Drive, Country Lane, Greenbriar Lane and Ivy Lane, the project will repave the roads with a new surface, but not include curb and gutter additions.

Gould Avenue, Wilson Avenue and 27th Street are gravel streets, which will be paved with a new bituminous surface. The work on these roads will include curb, gutter and storm sewer improvements.

Also switching from gravel to a bituminous surface is 29th Street. However, curb and gutter work isn't included.

The total estimated cost for the 2020 street renewal is $861,486.