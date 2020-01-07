BEMIDJI -- The 2020 edition of Bemidji's annual street renewal program took a step forward Monday with action from the City Council.

The feasibility report on the project, with work scheduled on eight streets, was approved by the council, as was a public hearing set for 6 p.m. on Feb. 3 for impacted neighborhoods. According to documents, the project will reconstruct 1.4 miles of the city's roads.

Streets included in this year's program include:

Riverside Drive Northeast, from Lake Avenue to Country Lane.

Country Lane Northeast, from Riverside Drive to Greenbriar Lane.

Greenbriar Lane Northeast, from Lake Avenue to Country Lane.

Ivy Lane Northeast, from Riverside Drive to Greenbriar Lane.

Gould Avenue Southeast, from Second Street to Fourth Street.

Wilson Avenue Southeast, from Third Street to Fourth Street.

27th Street Northwest, from Park Avenue to Irvine Avenue.

29th Street Northwest, from Park Avenue to Irvine Avenue.

On Riverside Drive, Country Lane, Greenbriar Lane and Ivy Lane, the project will repave the roads with a new surface, but not include curb and gutter additions.

Gould Avenue, Wilson Avenue and 27th Street are gravel streets, which will be paved with a new bituminous surface. The work on these roads will include curb, gutter and storm sewer improvements.

Also switching from gravel to a bituminous surface is 29th Street. However, curb and gutter work isn't included.

The total estimated cost for the 2020 street renewal is $861,486.