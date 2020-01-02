ST. PAUL — With Super Tuesday quickly approaching, Joe Biden's 2020 campaign for president has hired a new senior adviser to beef up campaign efforts in a state slated to be a major battleground come November.

Longtime Minnesota Democratic official Corey Day is stepping into the role, a Monday, Jan. 6 news release from the campaign said. Day has served as executive director of Minnesota's Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, worked on presidential campaigns for Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and John Kerry, and currently heads the Minneapolis office for political consulting firm New Partners.

Day was hired Monday along with the Biden camp's new Colorado state director. Molly Ritner, the campaign's director of Super Tuesday states, said in Monday's release that Minnesota and Colorado "are not only key to winning the Democratic nomination, but will be pivotal battlegrounds to ensure we defeat Donald Trump.”

The campaign for the former vice president also has hired state directors and senior advisers in California, Massachusetts, Texas, Virginia, North Carolina and Florida.

Minnesota's Democratic primary will be Tuesday, March 3. Minnesotans can vote early in-person for the presidential primary beginning Friday, Jan. 17.