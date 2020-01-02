DULUTH — Snowplow drivers in St. Louis County fighting for better pay and benefits have filed their intent to strike, and the timing is no coincidence.

“It doesn’t make sense for plow operators to go on strike when it’s 50 degrees and sunny out,” said Teamsters 320 chief negotiator Erik Skoog, adding he hopes calmer heads will prevail, with at least one mediation session coming up. The possible walkout would affect 168 employees.

“Right now, (a strike) is absolutely not the plan,” Skoog said. “It’s to get the deal done — to find common ground and an agreement both parties can live with.”

Skoog said the first day of a potential strike could be any time after Jan. 13, based on the 10-day cooling-off language in state statute. He spoke at length about negotiations, describing the talks to date as "insulting."

He also derided the county’s contingency plan to use supervisors and other trained staff to plow in the potential absence of union operators.

Supervisors would be “rusty” but could keep emergency routes open, he said. But he doubted there were enough remaining trained staff to cover the entirety of 3,000 miles of county-state aid highways, county roads and unorganized township roads that fall under county plowing jurisdiction.

“There’s no way they can do that,” Skoog said. “There’s not enough people within the county that know how to plow.”

Reached Thursday, Jan. 2, county spokesperson Dana Kazel said, "Our only response is that we are committed to continue negotiating through the bargaining process, not via the media."

Before filing to strike on New Year's Day, the Teamsters overwhelmingly approved a strike proposal, 112-1, at a meeting in Virginia in December. The Teamsters unit represents county snowplow drivers, mechanics, building maintenance crews, parts-room specialists, sign technicians, bridge maintenance crews and custodial staff.

According to Skoog, a couple of the sticking points include the accrual of benefits such as vacation and sick days (how many days can remain on the books) and the union members wanting the option to find insurance plans for themselves outside the county's plan with Blue Cross Blue Shield.