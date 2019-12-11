DULUTH -- Minnesota House of Representatives Majority Leader Ryan Winkler endorsed diabetes advocate Quinn Nystrom on Friday, Dec. 27, joining former 8th Congressional District Rep. Rick Nolan as Nystrom continues to secure her party's nomination in the 2020 Congressional race.

"I’m proud to announce that I am endorsing Quinn Nystrom’s campaign for Congress," Winkler, DFL-Golden Valley, said in a news release. "I first met Quinn in 2016 through her diabetes advocacy and was blown away by her passion, knowledge and drive. I’ve seen her testify in committee hearings on insulin affordability and preexisting condition protections, and lead a rally at the Capitol, mobilizing hundreds of people to show support for our efforts to reduce the costs of prescription drugs."

To date, Nystrom is the lone Democratic-Farmer-Labor challenger to incumbent Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Hermantown.

Winkler has a son with Type 1 diabetes and described the fight as personal.

"I know there’s no better advocate for him and all of the other Minnesotans living with diabetes and preexisting conditions," he said. "In Congress, Quinn will be a champion for all Minnesotans in Congress.”

Nystrom is a one-time Baxter (Minn.) city councilor, and longtime advocate on behalf of the American Diabetes Association.

“Like Majority Leader Winkler, every Minnesotan has someone in their life that’s been affected by a preexisting condition," Nystrom said in the news release. "I know how personal this issue is for him because it’s personal for me, too, and I’m honored to have his support in this race.”