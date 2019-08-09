ST. PAUL — As 2019 comes to a close, the number of recorded mass shootings across the country outnumbers the days of the year: 406 mass shootings, as of Wednesday, Dec. 25, according to nonprofit Gun Violence Archive.

Generally, politicians' proposed solutions to such statistics are divided down party lines. In the Upper Midwest, they are divided by the western Minnesota border.

Minnesota Senate Democrats, as well as Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, have been pressuring the Senate’s Republican majority leaders to hold public hearings on Democrats’ proposed “red flag” and background check bills.

Republicans finally relented earlier this month, when Senate Public Safety and Judiciary Committee Chair Warren Limmer, R-Maple Grove, announced that a public hearing will be held in January.

The move still isn’t a total win for Democrats. The hearing will be held outside of St. Paul’s Capitol, in the gun-friendly town of Hibbing, and no votes will be cast. Limmer said the location was chosen as to hear from Minnesotans outside of “metropolitan interests,” while Democrats accused the majority of attempting to stifle anti-gun testimony.

Still, despite 2019’s back-and-forth, Minnesota’s gun laws are notably tighter than those of the Dakotas.

In order to carry a firearm in public, either concealed or openly, Minnesotans must hold a license as granted by their county sheriff. Permit holders must be at least 21 years-old, a citizen or permanent resident of the U.S., and have received training.

On the other end of the spectrum, both Dakotas have passed so-called constitutional carry, or permitless concealed carry. Since 2017, North Dakotans have been able to a concealed firearm sans permit so long as they are at least 18 years-old, a resident of North Dakota for at least one year and are not prohibited to own a firearm under federal law. Proposals to allow concealed carry in public spaces like churches, schools, sporting events and public buildings failed earlier this year.

South Dakota’s constitutional carry legislation, which took effect in July 2019, is even broader, as it does not include a state resident requirement. Senate Bill 47 — the first bill signed of 2019, and ever in first-term Republican Gov. Kristi Noem’s tenure — was opposed by the South Dakota’s Sheriff’s Association and State’s Attorneys Association, who cited concerns about non-residents entering the state with concealed weapons.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 465 individuals died from firearms in Minnesota in 2017. Adjusted for the state’s population, that’s 8.2 deaths per 100,000 residents — the eighth-lowest rate in the nation.

In North Dakota, 103 died due to firearms that same year, and 101 in South Dakota: 13.2 and 11.9 per 100,000 residents, respectively. North Dakota ranked 26th in firearms death rates in 2017, and South Dakota 18th.