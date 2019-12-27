WHITE EARTH -- White Earth Nation leaders approved a resolution last week providing $1 million toward an effort to combat and prevent homelessness among tribal members.

According to a press release, the resolution was passed at a meeting on Dec. 20, with the amount set to be split between the White Earth Reservation and the White Earth Urban office in Minneapolis. The action stems from a decision made on Dec. 14 by the White Earth Reservation Business Committee.

At that meeting, the White Earth Urban Community Council signed a resolution requesting financial assistance from the Reservation Business Committee. The release states that along with the Urban Community Council, the committee met with several other White Earth programs. The result was the White Earth Homelessness Committee.

The homelessness committee will utilize the $1 million to address the issue with initiatives such as new shelters and warming facilities.

"Homelessness needs to be addressed, especially during this time of year," said Michael Fairbanks, White Earth Reservation chairman. "We need to think about our people and we need to help all our people. We need to invest on and off of the reservation."