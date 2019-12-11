BEMIDJI -- With 2020 approaching and with it the necessity to have a REAL ID when traveling, agencies are reminding residents to acquire updated documents.

According to a press release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, every air traveler 18 and older will need to have a REAL ID, an enhanced driver's license, a passport or a passport card to fly within the United States or enter a federal facility starting Oct. 1, 2020. On that date, a standard Minnesota driver's license will no longer be accepted for federal use.

"These are federal regulations, so what the TSA (Transportation Security Administration) will accept at these checkpoints has been determined by them and the Department of Homeland Security," said Bruce Gordon, communications director for the Department of Public Safety. "We know that REAL IDs will be accepted at those checkpoints, as will enhanced driver's licenses, a passport or a passport card."

By late November, the press release stated 9.72% of Minnesota driver's license or identification card holders are REAL ID ready. The number is up from 7.8% at the end of September 2019.

"Not everyone needs a REAL ID," Gordon said. "It's up to the individual, but everyone should know your standard driver's license you have now won't get you on a plane come October."

The standard license, though, will still be a valid form of identification and usable for lawful driving privileges.

In order to acquire a REAL ID, citizens must have two different documents proving Minnesota residency. Individuals must also show proof of any name changes, such as certified marriage certificates or divorce decrees.

Minnesotans must also provide documents proving identity, date of birth, legal presence and a social security number. According to Gordon, there's an online pre-application feature that walks people through what documents are needed.

The cost of a REAL ID is the same as a current driver's license. A Class D driver's license is $32, while a standard identification card is $21.50.

"We don't have a target number in mind of how many people need to get a REAL ID," Gordon said. "Our main goal is that everyone is aware of having a REAL ID or other type of ID to get on a plane."

For more information, visit https://dps.mn.gov/divisions/dvs/real-id/.