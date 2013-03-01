BEMIDJI -- Beltrami County is joining in solidarity with other counties across the state in officially announcing its intention to not pay a bill sent by the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

According to county documents, on Nov. 8, 2019, Beltrami County, and other counties in Minnesota, received a letter from DHS Commissioner Jodi Harpstead noting issues related to agency mistakes. The letter outlined those mistakes made by DHS and stated that counties would be required to reimburse the state for the outcomes of those mistakes.

Documents state DHS miscalculated their formula from January 2014-May 2019 and used federal Medicaid funds to pay for substance use disorder. The federal law requires DHS to reimburse the federal government for their share of those payments.

"The state DHS is admitting that they made errors over the course of some years," County Administrator Kay Mack said. "Now that they've gone back in doing discovery of what the errors were, they're billing back to counties to share in that discovery. Some counties are paying far more than other counties."

In the letter, Beltrami County was billed $86,866.02.

"At a recent Association of Minnesota Counties conference, Gov. Tim Walz did make a statement that he intends to hold counties harmless, even though the letters were sent from DHS," Mack said.

To send a stronger message to the governor, Mack said the county board passed a resolution stating that the bill will not be paid. Many other counties in the state have done the same.

"I think we're all on the same page, but the counties needed to make a strong statement to bring the governor around," Mack said. "Likely, this will be taken up during the next legislative session, as they'll have to make up those funds."

Replacing shop

Commissioners also took action on replacing equipment at a Highway Department shop in O'Brien Township near Blackduck after a fire Dec. 2. County documents state the shop itself has insurance replacement coverage of up to 150% of the building's current value.

The value is $791,000 and at 150%, the amount is $1.18 million. According to documents, insurance officials are working to estimate the restoration for the shop. The shop's contents, meanwhile, also have replacement coverage of up to 150%. The current value is $16,000 and at 150%, the amount is $24,000.

Vehicles and equipment have only existing cash value coverage, though. Listed in documents include a total loss of three tandem snowplow trucks, a pickup truck, a skidsteer vehicle and a backhoe vehicle. Also a snowplow truck, two motor graders and two pickup trucks are in need of repair.

The estimated cost of replacing all three of the snow plow trucks is $600,000. A new skidsteer vehicle would cost $75,000, while the current value of the equipment damaged was $35,000, meaning it would be a total of $40,000.

A new backhoe would, estimated at $175,000, would cost $145,000 when accounting for the current value. A new pickup truck is estimated at $50,000, and when accounting for the current value of $10,000, the total would come to $40,000.

"We've confirmed that it was an electronic fire on equipment attached to a snow truck," Mack said. "In the meantime, we'll have access to a couple plow trucks that MnDOT was retiring. We may determine in the future that we want to buy them from MnDOT."