BEMIDJI — The Bemidji City Council took steps Monday to plan out the first half of the next decade by approving the five-year capital improvement plan, or CIP.

Compiled with input from staff, Bemidji Finance Director Ron Eischens described the CIP as a long term guide for planning major expenditures. According to Eischens, the CIP approved by the council Monday lays out projects and expenditures through 2024, including those listed in the 2020 budget.

In total, the five-year CIP lists $46 million worth of improvements, with $40 million related to construction projects and $6 million dedicated to equipment purchases. Of the $40 million, Eischens said $24.7 million relates directly to water and sewer system improvements.

Of the amount dedicated to water projects in the next five years, $9.5 million is estimated for wastewater treatment and sewer line improvements, while $15.2 million will be for water treatment plant work.

The inclusion of water infrastructure projects in the five-year CIP come after the city found chemicals called perfluorocarbons, or PFCs, in water wells east of the Bemidji Regional Airport. To meet state standards on PFCs, the city is looking to construct a treatment plant just south of the wells.

In 2020, the CIP lists $2.4 million for a short term PFC treatment plant and in 2022, it lists $12 million for a permanent treatment facility.

Other sections of the CIP show the total for the city’s annual street reconstruction program coming to $13 million over a five-year period and $180,000 for yearly capital replacement costs at the Sanford Center.

On a year-by-year basis, the total for capital improvements across the city are estimated at $8.1 million for 2020, $9.19 million for 2021, $18.5 million for 2022, $5.3 million in 2023 and $4.4 million in 2024. Along with showing expenses, the CIP also lists revenue sources, such as property taxes and state dollars.