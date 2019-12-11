BEMIDJI — After completing preliminary reviews in previous weeks, final action was taken Monday by the Bemidji City Council on several financial measures for 2020.

In three votes, the council approved next year’s city budget, Sanford Center budget and the tax levy. Receiving heavy discussion ahead of the votes was the 2020 Sanford Center budget and action plan.

According to city documents, VenuWorks, the Ames, Iowa-based management company operating the Sanford Center, budgeted $2.9 million in revenue and $3.4 million in expenses. Like in 2019, the center also budgeted the city’s $450,000 operating investment, resulting in a budgeted loss of $3,606, slightly more than the 2019 loss of $3,001.

Approving the budget of the city-owned event center passed in a 5-2 vote, with Mayor Rita Albrecht, along with Council members Nancy Erickson, Michael Meehlhause, Emelie Rivera and Jim Thompson voting in favor. Councilors Mike Beard and Ron Johnson, meanwhile, were against the measure.

In his remarks, Beard said the operations at the facility, which includes an arena and conference space, are “in neutral.”

“I think it's a great facility, but I've gone over this a lot," Beard said. "I feel like we're just treading water. We've only really had two concerts since March. It doesn't seem like we're using the facility as much.

"Ultimately, the most important thing is getting people in seats, especially in hockey," Meehlhause said. "It's not necessarily on VenuWorks to market BSU hockey, get people into seats and attend those games. A lot of that is on BSU. The primary tenant is really what drives a lot of this, we've seen attendance drop over the years, and it's a challenge, but it's not really a challenge we can solve ourselves."

When approving the overall city budget for 2020, the council voted 6-1 to adopt the resolution, with Albrecht, Beard, Johnson, Meehlhause, Rivera and Thompson in favor, while Erickson was against. At a previous meeting, Erickson said she opposed a $30,000 line item in the budget dedicated to Greater Bemidji Economic Development."

In total, the city budget for 2020 is $40 million, an increase of $1.4 million, or 4% from 2019. According to documents, the city’s general fund, which covers public works, public safety and general government expenses, amounts to 32% of the total budget. In 2020, the general fund is budgeted to have a revenue of $12.9 million and expenses of $12.7 million, resulting in surplus.

In a third, unanimous vote Monday, the council approved a $6.1 million tax levy for 2020, an increase of 4.3% or $252,527 from 2019.