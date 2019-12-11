BEMIDJI — In a move to reduce its carbon footprint, the city of Bemidji will expand the number of electric vehicle charging stations available to drivers next year.

At its meeting Monday, the Bemidji City Council approved a recommendation to enter into an agreement with ZEF Energy and to partner with Otter Tail Power Co. and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The agreements are to construct a new level-three electric vehicle charging station.

The project is funded through state dollars from a federal settlement with Volkswagen. In 2016, Volkswagen and the federal government settled on allegations that Volkswagen had violated the Federal Clean Air Act by selling vehicles emitting pollution over the legal limit. The Minnesota share of the settlement is $47 million.

As a way to distribute the funds, the state contracted with ZEF Energy to establish electric vehicle charging corridors, allowing electric vehicle drivers to have a connected network of charging stations. The project for Bemidji, slated for 2020 at no cost to the city, is to build a charging station in the city hall parking lot.

The current charging equipment at city hall, a level-two station, was one of three installed in 2016, with two others at the Paul Bunyan Park parking lot and at BSU's Bangsberg Fine Arts Complex parking lot. The difference in levels refer to how much power the station can provide, which determines how long charging will take. The new level-three stations will allow a motorist to charge in about 15 minutes.

The addition of a station in Bemidji is part of phase two in a three phase, 10-year plan. The settlement money with Volkswagen is being spent over a decade, with a phase one investment of $11.75 million ending in 2019, a $23 million investment for phase two from 2020-2024 and the last phase coming in 2025-2026 with an $11 million investment.

Because the new station for Bemidji will be built at city hall, the existing station will be relocated to another city lot downtown.