ST PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz has ordered flags to fly at half-staff Monday, Dec. 16, in honor and remembrance of Chief Warrant Officer 2 Charles Nord.

All Minnesota and United States flags in the state will be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset Monday as Nord's funeral service will be held that day at Perham High School.

Nord died in a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crash near St. Cloud alongside two other National Guardsmen on Dec. 5.