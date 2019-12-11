ST. PAUL -- The longest-serving state legislator in Minnesota history has announced his retirement.

Veteran state Rep. Lyndon Carlson, DFL-Crystal, says he will not run for reelection in 2020.

Carlson has served a record-setting 47 years in the Minnesota House. He was first elected in 1972 and is currently in his 24th two-year term.

Carlson, 79, did not offer a specific reason for retiring.

“This decision was made after a lot of thought and conversation with my wife, Carole, who has been my No. 1 supporter since the two of us made the decision that I would run for the Minnesota House in July 1972,” Carlson said.

Carlson is chair of the House Ways and Means Committee. He says his time in office has been exceptionally fulfilling, as he had the opportunity to be part of many important legislative accomplishments.

“I have played a role in many of the key issues in health care and prescription drugs, the environment, jobs and economic development, transportation, and education at all levels -- in addition to many other issues,” Carlson said.

Among current legislators, Rep. Mary Murphy, DFL-Hermantown, is next on the longevity list. She was first elected in 1977.

House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, DFL-Golden Valley, said Carlson has been a mentor and friend to him and many legislators.

“His knowledge, expertise, and kindness are irreplaceable for the Minnesota House of Representatives, and the House will just not be the same without him,” Winkler said.