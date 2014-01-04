BEMIDJI -- With one week to go before it votes on the 2020 budget, the Bemidji City Council met Monday to discuss a line item related to Greater Bemidji Economic Development.

At its work session, the council reviewed an application and action plan submitted by the economic development organization to receive $30,000 in funding from the city. The city and the county both contribute to the organization, as state statutes allows government units to provide dollars for economic development purposes.

In its application, Greater Bemidji highlighted how, along with economic development work, the organization also manages the LaunchPad, a resource center for entrepreneurs, and the Minnesota Innovation Institute, which offers job training.

For 2020, the application included the following efforts the organization plans to work on:

Implement a business retention and expansion plan.

Expand the Minnesota Innovation Institute services and the impact of the LaunchPad.

Develop a MakerSpace, another center for emerging entrepreneurs.

Create a targeted recruitment campaign. Increase aviation-related development.

The application comes after a meeting in October where the city officials discussed a proposal to create a competitive process for the dollars available for economic development purposes. City officials have also considered making $50,000 available for those purposes, which is the maximum allowed for cities by state statute.

Ward 5 Council member Nancy Erickson, though, said she is opposed to giving any funding to Greater Bemidji, or other organizations.

"I don't want to provide the money; I think it's inappropriate," Erickson said. "I'm not badgering them, I'm trying to be consistent. I can't justify those dollars."

Ron Johnson, council member for Ward 3, supports providing the $30,000, though, citing the opening of the Delta Dental data center.

"It's a marathon, not a sprint, when you talk about recruiting a business," Johnson said. "Bringing Delta Dental here didn't just happen last year; it happened over several years. Now, just that building alone, through the taxes, is three times what we pay Greater Bemidji. They justify their existence just with that, and Greater Bemidji is working on things now. I'd be very upset if we didn't contribute."

When the work session wrapped up, Mayor Rita Albrecht said the overall consensus is to accept the application, move forward with the contribution for 2020 and next year consider adjusting the process.