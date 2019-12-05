ST. PAUL -- Veteran Minnesota Sen. Tom Bakk, one of the most powerful Democrats in the state, is facing a challenge from a suburban colleague for the reins of the party in the Senate.

Sen. Susan Kent, DFL-Woodbury, said in an email to fellow Democratic senators that she plans to challenge Bakk’s longtime leadership of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Senate caucus.

Bakk, who was born and raised in Cook as the son of an Iron Range carpenter, has served in the Legislature since 1995. He has amassed a reputation as a cagey tactician and strategist for pushing Democrats’ policies when they hold the majority, and blocking those of Republicans when the party is in the minority, holding together a coalition of metro liberals and greater Minnesota moderates that is crucial to the party’s standing.

However, his tenure as the leader of the DFL caucus since 2011 has witnessed the DFL lose standing in rural areas, including the Iron Range, where pro-mining Democrats are often squarely at odds with their colleagues in the Twin Cities over proposed mining projects in northeastern Minnesota.

Once a bastion of union-card-carrying Democrats — Bakk himself carries his own carpenters union card — much of the Range voted overwhelmingly for President Donald Trump in 2016, and the 8th Congressional District is represented by U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, a Republican. However, in state legislative races and local county and city offices, Democrats still hold sway.

Bakk has also expressed displeasure with several aspects of Democratic-led gun-control efforts, including stricter background checks for gun transfers. But he hasn’t actually cast a vote against any of the recent measures and has supported bringing them to votes on the Senate floor.

It’s unclear how much, if any, of these dynamics are part of Kent’s reason for challenging Bakk. Her email, sent to the accounts of all 32 DFL senators, didn’t provide reasons, saying only that she intends to run for minority leader, according to several senators who received it. Kent, who currently is one of three “assistant minority leaders,” could not be reached for comment Friday.

Republicans hold a slim majority in the 67-member chamber, where party control has swung back and forth during Bakk’s tenure. Adding to the stakes: Every seat will be on the ballot next year.

Meeting postponed

Bakk declined to comment Friday. A spokesman noted that he often declines to discuss internal caucus matters publicly. Several DFL senators contacted by the Pioneer Press declined to discuss the matter publicly, noting the sensitivity of an internal caucus power struggle.

In her email, Kent, who was first elected in 2012, said she planned to mount her challenge in a caucus meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 10.

However, Bakk canceled the meeting, saying several senators would be unable to attend.

“Sen. Kent’s email request for a new leadership election is a serious matter and it’s important to have full caucus participation in that discussion,” Bakk said in an email to Democratic senators. “Given the gravity of Sen. Kent’s request, we will postpone Tuesday’s caucus until a date when we can accommodate all 32 Senate DFL members.”

No makeup date had been selected as of Friday evening.