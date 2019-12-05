The utility has that said the increase will add about $4 onto the average residential customer's monthly bill of $55. Commercial customers will see their bills increase anywhere from $8 to $38 depending on the amount of natural gas that they consume.

The new rates will take effect Jan 1., 2020 and remain in place until the PUC approves the company's request for a full rate increase. CenterPoint has a requested a full rate increase of 6.8%, which would cost residential customers about $5 more per month than they currently pay.

If approved, the utility has said that the full rate hike would increase its annual revenue by about $62 million. In filings to the PUC and in statements to the press, CenterPoint has said that the increase would help to fund the upgrade of its pipeline system.

In an Oct. 28 statement about the rate increases, CenterPoint said that it currently delivers natural gas to approximately 860,000 customers, many of whom are located in central and southern Minnesota. Company spokesperson Ross Corson said Friday that the full rate hike is not expected to be approved until early 2021.

Minnesota Power customers can expect to pay more for their service beginning in January 2020 as well. At Thursday's meeting, the PUC also approved that company's request for an interim rate increase of 5.8%

As a result of the hike, some Minnesota Power customers would pay $4.50 more for electricity each month. According to the utility, the average residential bill is currently for about $78 dollars.

Minnesota Power's full request is for a residential rate increase of 15%, or about $12 for the average household, and a commercial rate increase of 10%, about $30. The increase would create an estimated boost of $65.9 million in annual revenue for the company.

Public meetings on Minnesota Power's request will be held in 2020 with an administrative law judge set to make a non-binding recommendation on them to the PUC on Sept. 1.

If the PUC approves full rate increases for either company that are for less than the interim rate, customers would be refunded the difference.