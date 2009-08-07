ST PAUL -- Minnesota's finances are faring better than they appeared at the end of the state Legislature's 2019 special session, according to state financiers.

The Minnesota Management and Budget is releasing the fiscal year 2020-21 biennium revenue forecast on Thursday, Dec. 5. According to an early morning release, the state is projected to see a surplus of $1.3 billion in the biennium thanks to improved revenues and decreased spending.

The surplus allows the state to automatically allocate more dollars into reserve funds, bringing reserves to an estimated $2.4 billion.

MMB said the next fiscal year (FY 2022-23) could pose budget challenges, though the state economy and revenues are growing.

MMB Commissioner Myron Frans, State Economist Laura Kalambokidis and State Budget Director Britta Reitan are presenting the full forecast at 11:15 a.m. in St. Paul. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz will join afterward.

