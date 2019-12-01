BEMIDJI-- The year 2020 will feature a surplus for Bemidji's general fund, which finances most municipal operations, according to a report shared Monday with the City Council.

City Finance Director Ron Eischens gave his annual early December presentation to the council, timed before they vote on the final budget and tax levy for next year.

In Eischens' report, the proposed city budget awaiting approval is $40 million, an increase of $1.4 million or 4 percent from last year. The increase is largely driven by a $1.1 million increase in municipal liquor store operations, a $601,000 rise in utility costs and an additional $291,000 needed in the general fund.

The general fund, which covers expenses for police, fire, public works and general government needs, amounts to 32 percent of the total budget and 79 percent of the tax levy. While an increase in expenses is expected for the fund in 2020, though, the revenue going to the fund is rising even more.

Boosted by additional property taxes and increased Local Government Aid from the state, the general fund will have a revenue increase of $667,000. In total, the general fund's revenue is projected at $12.9 million while expenses come to $12.7 million, resulting in a surplus of $206,000.

According to Eischens, both surpluses and deficits are commonly budgeted in the city's general fund. In 2019, the city had a general fund deficit budgeted to accommodate the purchase of a new fire truck. In 2016, the general fund was also budgeted with a deficit, while it experienced surpluses in 2017 and 2018.

In Eischens' report, 44 percent of the general fund for 2020 has been budgeted to police and fire services, while 17 percent is going to public works and another 17% is going to general government needs. The remaining amount includes 10 percent to parks and recreation, 7 percent to city equipment, 3 percent to the Sanford Center and 2 percent to cover miscellaneous costs.

The general fund is mostly comprised of property taxes, which are expected to rise next year. For the 2020 tax levy, the proposal is $6.1 million, a $252,527 or 4.3 percent increase from 2019's $5.8 million.

The proposed levy breaks down with $4.8 million going to the general fund, $230,000 to the Sanford Center for capital improvements and $425,000 for annual street improvements. Additionally, $323,677 is going toward the city's annual payment for South Shore land bonds and $293,055 will go toward the yearly public works facility payment.

Monday's meeting was an opportunity for the public to comment on the proposed budget and tax levy. On Monday, Dec. 16, the council is scheduled to vote on the budget and levy for 2020.

Sanford Center update

The Dec. 16 meeting will also include a vote on the Sanford Center's budget for 2020.

The arena and conference facility's Executive Director Tiffany Vickaryous-Hubbard and Director of Finance Jackie Meixner gave a presentation about operations in 2020. Additionally, the two shared the Sanford Center's budget for next year.

According to city documents, the Sanford Center is budgeted to have a profit of $2.9 million and $3.4 million in expenses. When factoring in the city's annual investment of $450,000, the facility is budgeted to have a net loss of $3,606.

This will be the second year the city has invested $450,000 into the building, as the 2018 investment was $400,000. In 2019, the net budgeted loss for 2019 was $3,001.

Along with budget details, Vickaryous-Hubbard also notified the council that the Sanford Center will be celebrating its 10-year anniversary in 2020. In doing so, a special logo has been designed, the facility's history will be featured in the concourse, and Sanford Center management will volunteer 10 days throughout the year in the community.