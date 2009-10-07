BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners will be hearing public comment on several items next week before they're finalized for 2020.

A public hearing has been scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 on the county's proposed 2020 fee schedule, capital improvement plan and road improvement plan. Then, at 6 p.m., a hearing is set for public comment on the county's budget and property tax levy.

The public hearing on the budget and tax levy will be the first action taken on the subjects since September, when the preliminary versions of the two were approved. The preliminary tax levy approved in September comes to $24.8 million for 2020, up 5.85 percent from 2019's $23.4 million.

The proposed county tax levy has two pieces, with $23.5 million for the operating levy and $1.2 million for the debt service levy. In the operations levy, public safety costs are increasing from $10.3 million to $11.2 million. There's also an increase in human services from $8.2 million to $8.4 million. Additionally, according to county documents, staffing changes are also contributing to the levy increase. They include:

Hiring an assistant county attorney and legal assistant in the County Attorney's Office.

A new maintenance mechanic.

Adding a jail training officer.

Hiring an adult protection investigator.

Adding an eligibility specialist for MNsure applications.

Hiring a half-time visiting home nurse.

A new right-of-way agent for the County Highway Department.

County staff have also notified the board about the impact from 2020 being a leap year, resulting in a 27th pay period for employees.

On the debt services levy side, increases include:

The payment for the Beltrami County Jail rising from $280,000 to $353,000.

The payment for the Beltrami County Law Enforcement Center going from $250,000 to $282,125.

An increase of $600,000 to $640,000 for the Beltrami County Judicial Center.

Regarding the county's proposed 2020 budget, total revenues come to $82.6 million while expenditures come to $84.6 million. The total revenue comes $1.9 million under expenditures, but when factoring in $3.02 million in other financing sources such as reserve funds, capital assets and bond proceeds, the county comes out ahead $1.02 million.

At the first hearing Tuesday, the county will go over next year's proposed fee schedule, which includes changes for law enforcement and geographic information system services. A new law enforcement fee is for security video researching, which costs $150 for the first hour and $100 for every additional hour.

For GIS and mapping services, the county is proposing to remove several fees for services, as much of the work has been found to only be done for other government agencies, which is already free of charge. According to documents, the change will make the inter-governmental work more efficient.

Requests for services from the GIS department will still be available for the public, though, with the fee for 2020 set at $60 per hour. Additionally, large scale land printouts will be available for $10 each.

Both hearings will take place in the Beltrami County Administrative Building, located at 701 Minnesota Ave. NW. To read the budget and/or fee schedule, visit the county's website at www.co.beltrami.mn.us/.