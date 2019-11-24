Zerwas cited health reasons, including recent heart surgery.

“My recent heart surgery brought into focus the need to spend as much time as I can with my wife and 3-year-old son and spend my prime working years providing the best possible life for my family,” Zerwas said in a statement. “It is not easy leaving a job that I absolutely love, but I’m able to depart on my own terms with no regrets and with optimism for what lies ahead. I want to thank my parents, my brothers, my wife Bette and my son for being unbelievably supportive of my service in the Legislature.”

His resignation will take effect Dec. 6. Under state law, Gov. Tim Walz will schedule a special election to fill the vacancy before Feb. 11, when legislators return to the Capitol.

Zerwas is known for his staunch conservative positions and zealous floor speeches, given in an unmistakable rasp, which sounds like a stage whisper. He was born with a congenital heart defect, and one of his vocal chords was damaged during one of his childhood surgeries.

His parents were told he would not live past the age of 7. He has had more than 11 heart surgeries, including two during his time in the Legislature.

His district, 30A, encompasses portions of Sherburne and Wright counties, including Elk River and Big River.

Zerwas is the son of a former longtime Elk River police chief and worked as a forensic scientist for Anoka County. He began his political career on the Elk River City Council, was first elected in 2012, and he’s been active as a lawmaker. He sponsored 66 bills in 2017, the most of any House member that year.

One high-profile bill he sponsored would have increased penalties for protesters who illegally block highways, roads and mass transit. The so-called “anti-protest bill” was approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature last year but vetoed by then-Gov. Mark Dayton. Recently, he has been an outspoken critic of the state Department of Human Services, which has found itself under scrutiny on a number of fronts.

He currently serves on committees involving health and human services, corrections, and government operations.