BEMIDJI -- Dr. Noel Collis of Albany, Minn., feels residents in his area don't have enough of a voice in Washington, D.C. when it comes to the state's Seventh Congressional District.

To try to be that voice, Collis has decided to run for the U.S. House of Representatives seat for the second time.

A Republican, Collis first ran for the seat in 1992, but eventually bowed out of the race to practice medicine. As in 1992, the incumbent is Democrat Collin Peterson, who was first elected in 1990.

In his new bid for the U.S. House, Collis is campaigning to change how political leadership at the nation's capitol.

"My goal will be to make the political establishment live by the same laws that average Americans live by," Collis told the Pioneer in a visit to Bemidji. "I want to be the voice of the forgotten people that make America great."

Originally from Lake Crystal, Minn., Collis is a graduate of St. Olaf College and the University of Minnesota Medical School. After 30 years as a physician, though, Collis said he was driven to run for office by the current state of politics.

"My motivation now is I really believe we're one election away from losing our country as founded," Collis said. "If we fail to take a leadership role, we could lose America as founded and as we envision it."

In campaigning across the district, which extends north to the Canadian border, east to Bemidji and south along the state border of North and South Dakota, Collis said he's found one of the main issues is healthcare. According to Collis, he is opposed to recent proposals from the national Democratic party.

"They're advocating, in essence, a Washington-based control of American life that would change the fundamental nature of this country," Collis said.

Collis is running against four other Republican candidates trying to unseat Peterson. They include: