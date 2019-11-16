The nearly 20-year-old building, located at 616 America Ave. NW, has undergone office relocation and remodel work since 2017. Previous phases of the project included remodeling the second floor to have a more welcoming and comfortable reception area for clients who're meeting with staff.

The Community Services Center is home to the county's Health and Human Services Department, Veteran Services Office and the employment program Workforce Impact. It also houses the Early Childhood Family Education program, among other organizations.

On the third floor, the project is focusing on work space, with staff relocating to the floor. Additionally, the third floor will have a new conference room, supervised visitation space, new investigation offices and a new mailroom/copy room.

During its review of the project, county commissioners learned the main portion of the work came to $316,722, while extra work such as carpeting, painting and cable work would be near $200,000. According to county staff, commissioners had the option of doing the latter in house or through a contractor.

With a contractor, the alternates would come to $213,900, with the total coming to $530,622, while the price from doing the work in house would come to $192,357 with a total of $509,079.

To fund the project, County Administrator Kay Mack said the costs will be covered by the capital improvement fund. Mack said the fund has $1.05 million currently and will have about $1.327 million in 2020.

In his comments, District 1 Commissioner Craig Gaasvig, who has a background with Beltrami Electric Cooperative, said cost savings can be found with the cable work, which was estimated at $57,000 in the board's presentation. Based on his input, Gaasvig volunteered to work with staff to lower the cost.

When reviewing the total cost, commissioners were also reminded of how the capital improvement fund will be used to cover a roof renovation project at the Beltrami County Jail. The project is estimated at $130,000.

"Right now, if we do the project, the overall number is $530,000, next year it'd be about $700,000, around there," District 5 Commissioner Jim Lucachick said. "I feel pretty good about that. I'm a little more aggressive, when you're doing a project, you've done the homework, you've done the legwork. Get it done and save some inflation costs."

As part of its approval at its Tuesday meeting, the board approved the main work at $316,722, with a contract with Construction Engineers of Bemidji. The commissioners also decided to do the alternative work in house and revisit approving the funding for that portion of the project when the cable work is revised.

"That gives the whole floor a face-lift," Lucachick said. "We get in there, do it and be done with it. Then we don't have to go back for another 20 years."