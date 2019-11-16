DULUTH — A proposed ordinance designed to encourage the use of reusable shopping bags has remained stalled for weeks in the face of an unanswered tax question, but slow-to-come guidance provided by the Minnesota Department of Revenue on Thursday, Nov. 21, may finally set the measure in motion come Monday.

The ordinance would require local retailers to charge a nickel for every plastic bag dispensed to customers, and At Large Duluth City Councilor Zack Filipovich has been asking for months whether the fee to be retained by businesses would be subject to sales tax.

He stressed the importance of having good information about what would be required of businesses if the bag ordinance passes, so they can make any needed changes to their point-of-sale systems to ensure that they remain in compliance with applicable tax laws.

Conflicting opinions have been offered, with the city turning to the Minnesota Department of Revenue for clarification to little avail. At least that was the case until Thursday, when City Attorney Gunnar Johnson said a department official informed him that the proposed 5-cent pass-through fee — mandated by the city but collected and retained by retailers — would not be subject to any sales tax.

The tax finding Johnson shared Thursday was consistent with a 3-year-old memo unearthed by supporters of the measure earlier this week.

On Monday, Jamie Harvie, a coordinator for Bag It Duluth, an advocacy group pushing for the ordinance, notified city councilors that he had obtained a 3-year-old email after calling Minneapolis City Councilor Cam Gordon to thank him for working to advance a similar initiative in his own city.

In the course of that conversation, Gordon informed Harvie that the issue of taxability had long been settled. He shared with Harvie a March 2016 email Minneapolis Assistant City Attorney Joel Fussy had received from Penny Demko, a tax specialist for the Minnesota Department of Revenue. In the message, she said that after a review of the proposed fee, the department had determined it was not taxable.

Given that prior determination, Harvie said it was confusing to know why it took so long for Duluth to get a straight answer.

Even if Duluth had been unable to obtain any further direction from the Minnesota Department of Revenue, 2nd District Councilor Joel Sipress said his intentions would be the same.

"I do think that we, as a council, and our city attorney have taken all the reasonable steps to get a clear determination, and that it's important that we move forward with a vote on Monday," he said, noting that as written the ordinance wouldn't go into effect until April.

Duluth's bag ordinance was introduced Sept. 23 but was delayed first by amendments and then by the unanswered sales tax question.

The Minneapolis City Council is expected to vote on a similar bag fee ordinance Friday, Nov. 22, possibly becoming the first city in the state to adopt such a policy.

If Duluth follows suit on Monday, Harvie predicts the back-to-back actions could send a powerful message.

"We're excited Minneapolis will be taking this up on Friday, and we're confident Duluth will follow on Monday," he said. "We believe that Minneapolis and Duluth together can lead the way to advance a culture of reuse for the state of Minnesota."