ST. PAUL — State regulators have earmarked approximately $15 million of settlement funds from a federal lawsuit with Volkswagen to replace Minnesota school buses and heavy-duty vehicles with ones powered by electric motors.

The state Pollution Control Agency on Wednesday, Nov. 20 announced plans to continue a series of grant programs established during the first phase of settlement funding that began in 2018 and ends in January 2020. Approximately $23.5 million in clean transportation initiatives are planned for the next phase, which concludes in 2023.

As part of Volkswagen's 2017 settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice, the company agreed to pay out a total of $15 billion for violating emissions standards. Prosecutors alleged that the manufacturer knowingly sold diesel cars and SUVs that produced 30 to 40 times more nitrogen oxides than the law permits.

A $2.9 billion portion of the settlement was set aside for states and tribal entities to share, with Minnesota receiving approximately $47 million.

Over the next several years, the settlement will provide a little more than $7 million in grant funding for the electrification of transit bus and heavy-duty vehicle fleets. Approximately $4.7 million will go toward a program targeting school bus replacement.

New to this phase of funding is a $3.5 million grant program that seeks to erect additional electric vehicle charging stations along Greater Minnesota's highways. The agency claims this will expand the state's charging network by around 2,400 miles.

Multi-family residences and workplaces, as well as other public locations, will also be eligible for the charging station program.

The remaining $8.23 million of second-phase settlement funds will support an effort to replace service vehicles with those that produce less in emissions.

The agency will hold several public meetings on the proposal for the second phase in December. Comments can be submitted from now until Dec. 20.