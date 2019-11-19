BEMIDJI -- Greater Bemidji Economic Development remains interested in partnering with the city, but an official memorandum of understanding appears to be a bridge too far.

In a letter shared with city leaders Monday, Greater Bemidji Executive Director Dave Hengel wrote to the council about how the organization's board voted to not enter the memorandum of understanding. The action followed an October meeting where city officials expressed interest in Greater Bemidji signing a formal document when it receives funds from the city.

Annually, the city provides $30,000 toward Greater Bemidji, which is possible through a state statute that authorizes municipalities to give up to $50,000 in order to promote economic development. However, in the time the city has given funding to Greater Bemidji, a formal document wasn't established between the two entities.

In years past, the city has provided the funding and, in turn, Greater Bemidji has provided an action plan with regular updates throughout the year. According to the letter, Greater Bemidji leadership is comfortable continuing with the model.

In the letter, Hengel stated Greater Bemidji feels the action plan is the best way to drive development and promote prosperity in the region. Hengel also wrote there are 60 other investors with Greater Bemidji who use the action plan model.

"We are uncomfortable with the precedent a MOU would set," Hengel wrote. "No other investor with Greater Bemidji requires an MOU, separate work program, or other legal agreement as a requirement of their investment."

Additionally, Hengel states "we are also concerned that the MOU would give the city the wrong impression that their interests outweigh the collective strategy and action plan, and that they have more influence than other investors. We find the current action plan benefits the city of Bemidji greatly."

In talking about the letter in her report Monday, Ward 5 Council member Nancy Erickson expressed her continued support for having an MOU,.

"It seems highly inappropriate for us to providing funds to anyone without any way of accountability," Erickson said. "The public certainly holds us accountable in how we spend the money. I think we ought not consider providing funds without some kind of agreement."

Mayor Rita Albrecht followed Erickson's comments by suggesting a work session in December with Greater Bemidji leadership to explore the subject more.

"I think the discussion will be the reasoning in not wanting an agreement," Albrecht said. "I think it's valid that council member Erickson would like a discussion and I think the Greater Bemidji leadership also would like a discussion on it."