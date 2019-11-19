WASHINGTON — Gordon Sondland, ambassador to the European Union, is scheduled to testify at 8 a.m. CST during the President Donald Trump impeachment inquiry hearings. Laura Cooper, deputy assistant secretary of Defense, and David Hale, undersecretary of State, are scheduled to testify at 1:30 p.m.

The live stream begins at 7:30 a.m. with opening statements by Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and ranking Republican Devin Nunes, Calif. Schiff will then swear in the witnesses and invite them to give opening remarks. Schiff and Nunes each has 45 minutes to question the witnesses. Much of that time is expected to be delegated to attorneys.

Following this portion of the hearing, remaining committee members will be given five minutes each to ask questions, alternating between majority and minority. The afternoon session will follow a similar schedule.

Watch a livestream of the impeachment hearings below, courtesy of The Washington Post.