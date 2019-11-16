ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Transportation is seeking applicants to serve on the new Sustainable Transportation Advisory Council.

Volunteers from the public, private and nonprofit sectors and from underserved communities are asked to apply by Dec. 15 for the two-year terms.

The 15-member council will make recommendations to help reduce carbon pollution from transportation consistent with the goals outlined in Minnesota Statute 174.01, the Next Generation Energy Act and the annual MnDOT Sustainability report, according to a release from MnDOT.

The council will prioritize recommendations that value equity and environmental justice. It will evaluate the full range of transportation activities in Minnesota for the potential to reduce carbon pollution and explore funding solutions that reduce carbon pollution and support the need for transportation revenue.

The council will also oversee a new Clean Transportation Funding Pilot Program to help communities, especially those in greater Minnesota, reduce carbon pollution.

The council was an outcome of the statewide environmental conversation documented in the recently released Pathways to Decarbonizing Transportation report.

Apply at http://www.dot.state.mn.us/sustainability/advisory-council.html. MnDOT will select council members by Jan. 15, 2020.